Helly Shah was in ‘no hurry’ to take up another show

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah of “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur” fame last played a lead role in the 2017 daily soap “Devanshi”. After featuring in a reality show and an episodic format project, she will play a lead role in the upcoming show “Sufiyana Ishq”. She says she was in no hurry to take up another show as she wanted a break.

“I’m happy to be a part of ‘Sufiyana Ishq’ as the makers are giving me an opportunity to play a great and extremely challenging role. I wanted to wait for the correct time to return on screen. I was in no hurry as I needed a break to enjoy my life,” Helly said in a statement.

“Even after my show ‘Devanshi’ went off air, I was flooded with offers but I wasn’t keen on playing similar characters… I always look for something new, fresh and challenging,” she added.

She has also featured in shows like “Laal Ishq” and “Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung”.

–IANS

nn/bg