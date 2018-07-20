Henry Cavill loves to play the bad guy

Paris, July 24 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill will be seen as an antagonist in the forthcoming film “Mission: Impossible Fallout”. He says it was fun to explore darker side of his personality.

“I don’t think of it as a risky zone. For me, it was once in a lifetime opportunity to play with other parts of my character,” Cavill told IANS.

“I try to put a little bit of me in every character I play or at least draw (something) from me. And it was just an opportunity to enter something different, have a different angle to it and cast a different light on me — that for me is fun,” added the actor, popular as Superman from the “Man of Steel” franchise.

Cavill, who has big superhero films like “Man of Steel”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” added to his resume, loves telling stories.

“I don’t love telling just one kind of a story. I want to tell multitude stories and this gave me an opportunity to do so,” he said.

“Mission: Impossible Fallout” — a Paramount Pictures movie — will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is set to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

