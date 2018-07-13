Henry Cavill’s ‘fun’ Superman role

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill is not worried about missing out on other movie roles because he thinks it’s so “fun” playing Superman.

“I don’t mind paying that price. I think it’s fun. And if there are times when it’s not fun, then I need to correct my thinking. Because it will be my fault that I’m not having fun,” Cavill told Times magazine.

He thinks playing Superman has made him a better person in general, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “He bleeds goodness, so to be representing that person is a wonderful standard to hold yourself to. To be honest, it’s done nothing but help me up my game and hopefully be a better human being just by trying to be more like him.”

Whilst most celebrities prefer not to read what people say about them online, Cavill goes looking for it.

He said: “It’s an insight. Obviously there are a lot of people who just like to spit venom, but you have no idea what’s going on in their life. They might be going through something horrendous and so I don’t hold it against them. I just look at it from a performer’s point of view. Let’s say 75 per cent of people say my performance was great, then I’ll think, OK, cool, I’m on the right track.

“Yeah, I could probably finesse some things, and while I’m not saying you should take everything into account, it definitely gives you something to think about that you might not have considered. It’s just another insight. Depending on which message board you are on, obviously.”

