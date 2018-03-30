Here is good news for Baaghi fans

Bollywood industry’s highly successful choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, which received mixed response from the critics has turned out to be a super hit film at the Box Office. Presently the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer has minted over Rs 100 crores within six days of its release.

Meanwhile according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baaghi 2, a sequel to Sabbir Khan’s 2016 release Baaghi has entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Previously as per report Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Moreover Tiger, who made his debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014, had won a million hearts as Ronnie Singh in Baaghi, who returned to the silver screen as Ronnie in the sequel to Baaghi, which had proved to be a massive success at the Box Office.

Furthermore the makers described Baaghi 2 as daring stunts, chase sequences, air strikes, bomb blasts and other large scale action sequences will be done with a bonafide, larger than life approach. They recently announced the third installment of the franchise to take Ronnie’s story forward. Stay tuned for knowing more from the makers.