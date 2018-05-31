Here’s how James Bond is linked to ‘The Incredibles’

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Director Brad Bird says he was inspired by spy movies like the ones on fictional character James Bond to make “The Incredibles” franchise.

“I was inspired by spy series and spy movies,” Bird said in a statement to IANS.

“James Bond films, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, ‘Our Man Flint’, as well as a prime-time adventure cartoon called ‘Johny Quest’. There were a bunch of them in the sixties that had that cool, elegant flavour that we wanted to capture,” he added.

Bird, who also voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct the sequel “Incredibles 2”.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

The Disney.Pixar’s project is slated to release in India on June 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

