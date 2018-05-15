Here’s what connects Abhishek Bajaj with Varun Dhawan
Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj says he drew inspiration from the character of Badri, played by Varun Dhawan in the film “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya”, for a show.
Abhishek will play Mahi in &TV’s latest offering “Bitti Businesswali”.
“My look and the character are quite similar to Varun’s Badri image that he played in the movie. Our show is based out of Allahabad and I deck up in kurtas with jeans and a waist coat.
“The look will somewhat remind you of Badri. Both the characters are from Uttar Pradesh and have a certain accent which is very relatable,” Abhishek said in a statement.
The actor spoke to his friends who hail from UP to get the body language right.
–IANS
