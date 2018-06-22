Here’s what connects Nawazuddin’s film with a TV show

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Prosthetic make-up artist Mark Troy D’Souza, who worked with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film “Mom”, is the person behind actor Nirbhay Wadhwa’s scary look of a ‘tantrik’ in the show “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

His transformation takes about two hours and it is difficult for the actor to speak or eat after the prosthetics are on his face.

“Mark Troy is the genius behind my look as tantrik in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’. He has given the industry some massive makeovers…. Such elements add to the actor’s hard work to make a show successful,” Nirbhay said in a statement.

The thriller show is aired on Star Plus.

