Here’s what Julianna Margulies learnt from Clooney

Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Actress Julianna Margulies, who worked with actor George Clooney on the hit show “ER”, says he taught her how to respect everyone on the set.

The 52-year-old actress and Clooney portrayed nurse Carol Hathaway and Dr. Doug Ross respectively on the show.

Margulies recalled a moment when the actor shut down an upset guest star on the set of the medical drama, reports etonline.com.

“I remember it was a guest star who was, I don’t know they were upset, and they were keeping all of us waiting in the trailer.

“And we were all on set waiting and when they came on I was just watching, and George said, ‘You know, you keep all of us waiting. The crew actually doesn’t get to go home to see their families. So that’s what that little tantrum was’.

“And I was like, ‘Nice!’ It never happened again,” Margulies said at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award gala, which honoured Clooney earlier this week.

“The Good Wife” star said that she was “very, very lucky” to have been able to work with Clooney.

–IANS

