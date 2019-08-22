Here’s what Prabhas does a day before his film releases

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) “Bahubali” superstar Prabhas says he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting his forthcoming film “Saaho” on the comic show “The Kapil Sharma Show”. Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

Kapil then asked Prabhas’ “Saaho” co-star Shraddha Kapoor if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release.

“Yes, this is true,” Shraddha quipped.

“Saaho”, a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30.

–IANS

