Here’s why Mansi Srivastava is offered negative roles

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Mansi Srivastava says she is often offered negative roles because of the colour of her eyes.

“I feel fortunate and blessed to have such unique coloured eyes but because of my light coloured eyes, I used to get calls from the casting department who were looking for girls who had light coloured eyes like mine. When I would ask them what was my role, they would say it’s a negative character with grey shades to it,” Mansi said in a statement.

“So, yes I do get such calls on a daily basis and I have to refuse saying that I am not interested in doing negative roles at the moment.”

She is currently seen on StarPlus’ show “Divya Drishti” as Lavanya, who is madly in love with Rakshit Shergill (actor Adhvik Mahajan).

“Lavanya is distinctive, quite new, plus I absolutely loved the concept of the show and the supernatural element in it makes it more interesting and unique,” she said.

“So I couldn’t say no to this show and no, I didn’t get this because of the colour of my eyes. I end up getting these calls because of the myth that those who have light coloured eyes can usually pull off a negative character with conviction as they are quite rare in India,” she added.

–IANS

nn/bg