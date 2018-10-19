Hero MotoCorp launches Destini 125 cc scooter

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched the new Destini 125 cc scooter.

According to the company, the new scooter is priced between Rs 54,650 and Rs 57,500.

“We are confident that the Destini 125 will be a strong enabler for us in growing our presence in this category,” Sanjay Bhan – Head of Sales, Customer Care and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp said in a company statement.

“Our customers in the Delhi-NCR market can buy the Destini 125 from tomorrow onwards. It will be made available in other markets across the country over the next three to four weeks,” he said.

