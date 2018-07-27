Hero MotoCorp’s July sales up 9%

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a nine per cent rise in its sales for July 2018.

In a statement, the company said its sales of two-wheelers increased to 679,862 units from 632,269 units sold in July 2017.

“We are confident of carrying the growth trajectory forward and expect to grow at double-digit in the upcoming festive season,” Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD, and CEO Pawan Munjal was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The normal monsoon in most parts of the country, and the consequent agricultural harvest will keep the sentiments buoyant and help maintain the momentum. Economic growth, rural investments and initiatives such as MSP, MNREGA etc. augur well for the future growth of the industry.”

