Hero MotoCorp’s Q4 rises by 34.78%

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a rise of 34.78 per cent in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, to Rs 967.40 crore from Rs 717.75 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“With strong sales of 20,01,595 units in the fourth quarter of FY’18 (January-March 2018), Hero MotoCorp… reported Revenue from operations (net of excise duty) of Rs 8,564.04 crore (vs. Rs 6,922.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year); a growth of 23.7 per cent,” the company said in a statement.

Besides, the company reported a rise of 9.48 per cent in its net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 which increased to Rs 3,697.36 crore from Rs 3,377.12 crore reported for the previous corresponding period.

“Riding on its highest-ever sales of 7,587,154 units in a financial year, the company registered revenue from operations (net of excise duty) of Rs 32,230.49 crore, as compared to Rs 28,500.46 crore; a growth of 13.1 per cent.”

–IANS

rv/vd