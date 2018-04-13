Hero Team’s Mena 19th, Santosh 21st after Stage 2 at Merzouga Rally

Erg Chebbi (Morocco), April 18 (IANS) Hero MotoSports Team Rally bikers Oriol Mena and C S Santosh were overall 19th and 21st after the second stage of the Afriquia Merzouga Rally here.

Mena was 25th in the second stage on Tuesday with a timing of three hours, 45 minutes and 17 seconds. His overall timing across two stages was seven hours, 44 minutes and 13 seconds.

The Spaniard started strong in the initial part of the second stage and tackled the dunes and the navigation very well. In the later part of the stage he lost some time due to an electrical snag.

Santosh completed the second stage at the 28th spot clocking three hours, 53 minutes and 57 seconds. He was overall 21st with a timing of eight hours, seven minutes and 49 seconds.

The day was marked by a special stage of 175 kilometres for the riders to race in the Erg Chebbi region of Merzouga.

Split into two loops, the stage challenged the riders with dunes at the beginning and end of each loop with faster tracks sandwiched in between, making it a more physical stage, made even harder by the complicated navigation.

Joan Barreda Bort of Honda Racing leads the race with a timing of six hours, 12 minutes and 27 seconds.

