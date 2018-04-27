Heroin seized in Kolkata, two women peddlers arrested

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) Two female drug dealers were arrested here and heroin worth Rs 1 lakh seized from them, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off by the Narcotic Cell of the city police department, officers conducted a surprise raid at a house in central Kolkata’s Muchipara area on Tuesday morning and arrested the two with around 112 grams of heroin.

“Two notorious drug dealers named Mamata Sheikh and Shymali Sikari alias Beauty were arrested by on Tuesday morning and heroin worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from them,” Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Praveen Tripathi said in a release.

The two accused have been remanded to police custody.

