Heroin worth Rs 2 cr seized in Bengal

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 1 kg heroin worth around Rs 2 crore from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and arrested one person, a senior NCB officer said on Wednesday.

“Hanif Sk, a resident of Murshidabad district’s Domkal, was arrested with the drug contraband from Domkal’s Old BDO More area on Tuesday evening when he was waiting for one of his accomplices. Rs 30,000 were also seized from him,” NCB Zonal Director Dilip Kumar Srivastava said in a release.

Primary interrogation revealed the drug was sourced from Malda and was destined for Bangladesh.

The motorbike of the accused has also been seized, the officer said.

“The accused was produced in Behrampore court on Wednesday,” he added.

–IANS

