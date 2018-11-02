Heroin worth Rs 250 crore seized in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 8 (IANS) Heroin worth Rs 250 crore was on Thursday seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Jammu, police sources said.

NCB Officers with assistance of the state police intercepted a fruit-laden truck at Toll Plaza in Jammu district on specific intelligence inputs, said an NCB officer in Jammu.

The officer said 50.10 kg of heroin was recovered from the truck. “The consignment was hidden in fruit boxes. It was being carried to Delhi,” he said.

“The seizure is worth Rs 250 crore in the international market. One person belonging to Kupwara district has been detained,” the officer said, adding more arrests are likely in the operation.

