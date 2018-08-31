Heroin worth Rs 9 crore seized in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 1 (IANS) Heroin worth Rs 9 crore was recovered from two smugglers on Saturday by the sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Jammu, police said.

Giving details about the incident, the police said a car was stopped by the DRI sleuths at Nagrota toll plaza after intelligence reports that the occupants were carrying the contraband.

“As the vehicle was searched, 1.8 kilograms of high quality heroin that had been cleverly concealed in the car was recovered.

“Two persons have been detained for questioning in this case. The seized heroin is worth Rs 9 crore in international market”, the police said in winter capital Jammu.

