Herrlich named Leverkusen head coach

Berlin, June 10 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen have signed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as their new head coach in a two-year deal. Herrlich will be the successor of Tayfun Korkut, who has been relieved of all duties at the end of the season after leading Leverkusen to a disappointing 12th position.

“With Heiko Herrlich we have signed a young and yet very experienced coach for us. He has also a past in Leverkusen as he started his career here in 1989,” Leverkusen’s CEO Michael Schade said on Friday.

Herrlich, 45, knows the Bundesliga very well as he played as a professional for Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund to score overall 75 goals in 258 appearances, reports Xinhua news agency.

He began his coaching career in 2005 and was previously in charge at third division side Jahn Regensburg.

“Working for Leverkusen is a fantastic opportunity to return into the Bundesliga as a coach, especially because it was the starting point of my professional career,” Herrlich told the club’s official home page.

