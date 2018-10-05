Hexagon adds 300-seater space in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), a key product development unit of Hexagon AB, has added an additional 300-seater space to its operations here.

Hexagon AB CTO Claudio Simao on Friday inaugurated this space.

The company had last year expected head count growth of 300 over the next two to three years. However, this headcount has been added in less than a year and the company had to take additional space to accommodate them.

Hexagon on Friday also opened its new technology center in Pune for a team of 250 engineers. HCCI currently employs over 1,250 workforce.

The company hosted its 2018 edition of HxGN Local Converge, the cross-industry technology showcase and customer event, at its premises in Hyderabad. The event brings digital transformation enabling technologies which will fuel newer IT strategy and business growth for India Inc.

The event this year brings forth a line-up of pioneering innovations including the revolutionary digital solutions platform Xalt. The goal of Xalt is to create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE), seamlessly connecting the data prompting convergence of physical and the digital world, with the intelligence built-in to all processes from core to the edge of any business network.

–IANS

ms/nir