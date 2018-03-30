‘Hichki’ collections going at peak

Bollywood industry’s powerhouse performer Rani Mukerjee’s latest release ‘Hichki’ which also happens to be her comeback film of sorts after a brief maternity break has hit the bull’s eye at the Box Office. According to sources the movie not only has the film benefitted hugely from positive word of mouth publicity but also braved the ‘Baaghi 2’ wave.

Meanwhile ‘Baaghi 2’ which was released last week while Rani’s ‘Hichki’ hit the screens on March 23 yet it didn’t hamper the classroom drama as it remained steady the Box Office. In Baaghi 2 Tiger Shroff had romanced Disha Patani and their chemistry mixed with action packed had impressed many.

Maneesh Sharma had bankrolled for Hichki. The movie is going steadily at the box office and the cast and crew of ‘Hichki’ recently celebrated the success bash at YRF studios. Moreover the response which the film has got clearly indicates powerful content backed by top class performance is still the only way to win hearts of many.

Rani had given her best in the movie and her outstanding performance as a teacher is amazing. Stay tuned for more updates.