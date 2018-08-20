‘Hichki’ to release in Kazakhstan on September 20 (Lead, correcting last para)

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Rani Mukerji-starrer “Hichki” will release in Kazakhstan with a Russian voiceover on September 20.

It will be screened across 15 screens in Kazakhstan, and according to the makers, it is the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in the nation since 2015.

Rani won hearts as well as box office glory with her convincing and spirited performance as a teacher who deals with Tourette Syndrome in the movie earlier this year. Since then, the film has been winning laurels not just on home turf but also at various foreign film galas.

Rani finds it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story.

“Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place.

“It talks about every person’s determination, focus and positive spirit to win over obstacles. I’m happy that its core message is resonating with audiences across the globe. I am proud of the film, and grateful that people are enjoying it,” she said in a statement.

The movie will release in Russia on September 6 before releasing in Kazakhstan.

