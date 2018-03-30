‘Hidden Figures’ to be adapted into TV series

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) “Hidden Figures”, a 2016 film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae will reportedly be adapted into a television series by National Geographic.

The project is said to be in the early stages of development, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The movie was based on a similarly titled book by Margot Lee Shetterly that told the real-life story of the black women mathematicians who were key players in the early days of the American space program.

–IANS

ks/rb/vm