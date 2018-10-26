Higgins re-elected Irish President again

Dublin, Oct 28 (IANS) Michael D. Higgins was on Sunday re-elected as the Irish President after receiving 56 per cent of the election vote.

Businessman Peter Casey came second in the polls on Saturday with 23.1 per cent, while none of the other four candidates polled more than 10 per cent, reports the BBC.

Earlier on Saturday, Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was “disappointed” the party’s candidate had not polled better.

Voters also supported the proposal to remove blasphemy as an offence from the Constitution, with 64.85 per cent voting yes.

Higgins, the first incumbent in 50 years to face a challenge in his bid for a second term, won with 822,566 votes.

Speaking after his win, Higgins said he accepted his mandate with “humility, determination and excitement”.

