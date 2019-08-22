High alert in TN after intel report of LeT infiltration

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) Security has been tightened in Tamil Nadu following an intelligence alert that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have entered the state through Sri Lanka, the police said on Friday.

The group comprises one Pakistani national and five from Sri Lanka, the police said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan confirmed that an intelligence alert has been received that six Lashkar terrorists have entered Tamil Nadu, adding that storming operations may be carried out to nab the infiltrators.

The police are taking all steps to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

A red alert has been sounded in Coimbatore where the police suspect the terrorists might be holed up. The police are scanning the Coimbatore railway station with the help of sniffer dogs and also checking all departing trains.

The police have appealed to the public to inform them about movements of suspicious persons.

–IANS

