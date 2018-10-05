High Court appoints Manipur University Administrator

Imphal, Oct 11 (IANS) The High Court of Manipur on Thursday appointed former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh to resolve the lingering impasse in Manipur University.

Jarnail Singh will arrive here on Friday to take up the job.

A division bench of Justices N. Koteswor and Kh. Nobin passed the order in a packed court room in response to a PIL.

The order asked all concerned to extend cooperation to the Administrator and warned that anyone violating the direction would invite contempt of court proceedings.

Because of the ongoing impasse, the students were suffering, the court observed.

Trouble started earlier this year when teachers, students and staff of Manipur University demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor A.P. Pandey on charges of administrative and financial irregularities.

It led to the closure of the university for 85 days.

The university community has now been demanding the removal of Prof K. Yugindro, the latest Vice Chancellor.

Soon after being appointed the Vice Chancellor, he alleged that Governor Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh were siding with the “terrorist” students and teachers.

