High Court stays sale of book on Baba Ramdev

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Issuing an interim order on Thursday, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court ruling that revoked the ban on publication and sale of a book on Baba Ramdev.

Justice R.K. Gauba said that it would file a detailed order in the matter later and directed Juggernaut, the publisher, to file a detailed response on Ramdev’s plea.

The court was hearing Ramdev’s plea challenging the order of the trial court, which lifted the ban on publication and sale of “Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev”.

In April, the trial court lifted ex parte the interim injunction on the publication and sale of the book.

The publication and sale of the book had been restrained on August 4, 2017.

The publisher claims in the plea that the book on Ramdev provides an in-depth look into how Patanjali actually works, which debunks the claims around its success.

