High-speed rail network from Delhi to Rajasthan

Gurugram, June 16 (IANS) The Haryana government has given its go-ahead for the Regional Rapid Transit Systems (RRTS) project for a high speed rail network from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to the Haryana-Rajasthan border, an official said on Saturday.

This and several other decisions were taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Chandigarh on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh was also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said these mass transportation projects would provide a new impetus to growth and investment in Gurugram specifically and to south Haryana in general.

It was informed that the alignment for the RRTS project would run along an elevated section on the Old Delhi road in Gurugram to Lt Atul Katarya Chowk, proceeding to Signature Tower Chowk and then along NH-48 up to Rajiv Chowk.

Thereafter, the alignment moves underground beyond Kherki Daula where it would emerge above ground up to IMT, Manesar. The alignment would move along the NH from up to Dharuhera, Rewari and Bawal before entering Rajasthan.

The average speed of the high speed rail would be about 100 kmph.

The total cost of the first phase would be approximately Rs 25,000 crore. The project would be executed by NCR Transport Corp (NCRTC), a joint venture of the Indian government and the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi NCT.

–IANS

