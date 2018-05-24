High turnout in Jharkhand Assembly bypolls

Ranchi, May 28 (IANS) A high turnout was recorded in bypolls to Jharkhand’s Silli and Gomia Assembly constituencies on Monday, officials said.

According to Chief Electoral Officer L. Khiyante, Silli saw 75 per cent voting and Gomia 62 per cent.

The polling began at 7 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. amid tight security arrangements in 278 polling booths in Silli and 342 in Gomia. Polling was by and large peaceful, while reports of snags in the EVMs were received from a few places.

The polling in Silli Assembly seat, where Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Mahto faces ruling NDA constituent All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) President Sudesh Mahto, gained momentum from early hours, with around 42 per cent polling by 11 a.m.

Seema Mahto is the wife of Amit Mahto who lost his membership upon his conviction and sentencing in a case.

In Gomia, however, the BJP and the AJUS are fighting separately. The BJP has fielded former Minister Madavlal Singh and AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto who was a state government employee.

The JMM has fielded Babita Devi, wife of Yogendra Mahto who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted in a case and sentenced to two years in jail.

