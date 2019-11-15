Higher reaches of Kashmir receive fresh snowfall, rain

Srinagar, Nov 22 (IANS) The higher reaches of Kashmir have received fresh snowfall as temperature dropped to sub zero level at many places in the Valley, the officials said.

Moderate snowfall and light rain was reported at Gulmarg and other places on Friday. Light to moderate snowfall at Zojila, Drass, Zanskar area of Ladakh and at isolated places of Jammu region has also been reported.

At -3.1 degree C, Kargil remained the coldest place on Friday morning. According to forecast for the next week, present condition is likely to continue for at least 24 hours.

“Expect significant improvement from November 23. Thereafter no significant improvement in weather is expected till November end, except on Nov 27 when light snowfall over hills is very likely,” said Meteorological Department.

As expected, snowfall led to temporary disruptions of traffic over Zojila.

Overall, significant improvement from Saturday throughout the region is also expected. There’s no forecast of heavy rain or snow on plains except on higher reaches like Zojila, Mugal road, Pirpanchal mountain range during next 12 to 24 hours.

–IANS

