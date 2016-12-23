Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta

Valletta (Malta), Dec 23 (IANS) A hijacked Libyan plane with 118 people on board landed in Malta on Friday, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by,” he said in a tweet.

According to the Guardian, the hijacker claimed to have a hand grenade with him.

The state-owned Afriqiyah Airways plane was flying from Sebha to Tripoli, when it was commandeered and taken to the Mediterranean island nation.

–IANS

py/vd