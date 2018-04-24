Hike in parking charges will ‘kill’ Metro, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that an increase in parking charges at the city’s Metro stations will “kill” the transporter and “increase pollution”.

“First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro and increase congestion and pollution on roads. Sad,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also attacked the hike.

“Metro increased parking charges by 50%. Earlier increased fares by 100%. God knows who is advising Delhi Metro,” Jain said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro issued a statement notifying the increase in the parking charges citing “higher charges by civic agencies”.

“The Metro parking charges have not been changed for the last five years and the current charges are very much lower than the parking charges being levied by civic agencies for their parking lots.

“It is, therefore, necessary to rationalise the Metro parking charges in view of higher charges by the civic agencies. Accordingly, it has been decided to revise the parking charges with effect from May 1, 2018,” it said earlier in the day.

As per the revised charges, the parking rate has been increased for all forms of vehicles, by at least 50 per cent, and in one instance by more than this.

The charges for four-wheeler parking for six hours, which was earlier Rs 20, has now been increased to Rs 30. For parking up to 12 hours, the charge has been increased to Rs 50 from Rs 30 charged earlier.

The corresponding charges for two-wheelers, which formerly were Rs 10 and Rs 15, have now been increased to Rs 15 and Rs 25.

The monthly charges, earlier Rs 1,000 and Rs 475, for four and two-wheelers respectively, will now go up to Rs 1,200 and Rs 600.

This is third time in less than one year that Metro has revised its charges. Last year in two phases (May and October), it had doubled the Metro fares for the passengers, citing burden of loans and long due non-revision of fares.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) was formed in 1995 with equal equity participation of the Central government and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

— IANS

