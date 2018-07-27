Hilaria Baldwin shares post-baby lingerie selfie to ‘inspire’ other mothers
Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Fitness expert and actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin is feeling good and looking great 10 weeks postpartum and wants to be a post-baby body guiding light to other moms.
The mother of four, who gave birth to her newest baby, Romeo Alejandro David in May, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday wearing some sexy lacy lingerie, reports people.com.
“10 weeks, one day it’s been a while since I posted an update photo like this. I do it to inspire feeding and exercising your body right. If it resonates with you, wonderful! If not, think of it as a bikini and scroll past #wegotthis2018,” Baldwin captioned the post.
The yoga instructor snapped a picture of herself in her bathroom mirror revealing her very flat stomach and toned physique.
Baldwin has made it her mission to keep fans updated on her post-baby journey. On Wednesday, she took her followers on a trip down memory lane by posting a shot of herself 9 months pregnant side-by-side a photo of herself holding Romeo two weeks after his birth in the same sheer lace gown.–IANS
