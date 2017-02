Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Singer-actress Hilary Duff says she didnt always love her legs.

But now, she has learned to love her body, reports people.com.

“I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” the 29-year-old posted on Instagram on Thursday as part of her partnership with the #AerieReal U-Day campaign.

“I began to realise that my legs are strong, and they carry me every single day.”

–IANS

nn/rb