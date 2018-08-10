Hilary Swank to star as detective in ‘Fatale’

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Hilary Swank will be seen playing a detective in the upcoming thriller “Fatale”, which begins shooting in September here.

The film will be directed by Deon Taylor, reports variety.com. “Fatale” centres around a married man being tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective.

Swank’s family drama “What They Had” opens in October through Bleecker Street. She won Oscars for “Million Dollar Baby” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Taylor is known for helming films like “Traffik”, “Meet the Blacks”, “Dead Tone” and “The Hustle” among many others.

–IANS

dc/bg