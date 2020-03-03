Hima thanks Assam CM after being awarded DSP post

Guwahati, March 6 (IANS) Hima Das on Friday thanked Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after she was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The decision was taken by the Assam government on Friday during the Assembly’s budget session, where it was announced that the rank of Grade-I officers such as DSP or magistrate would be awarded to athletes who have won medals at the Olympics, Asian Games or the Commonwealth Games.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Chief Minister @sarbanandsonwal sir and the Honourable Finance Minister of Assam @himantabiswa sir for having offering me the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police in recognition of my achievements and motivating me and countless budding sportspersons to strive for medal winning performance.

“Today I reaffirm my commitment to push my limits and excel in the upcoming Games and bring laurel to Assam and Bharat (sic.),” said Hima in a series of tweets.

Hima’s road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has, however, been hampered by a back injury which also led to her giving the 2019 Athletics World Championships a miss.

–IANS

