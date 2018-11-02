Himachal advises against travelling to higher reaches

Shimla, Nov 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday advised locals and tourists not to travel towards the higher reaches owing to snowfall.

An official statement quoting Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal asked the people not to visit the higher areas due to unpredictable snowfall and advised the them to stay away from such places.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda said three people stranded in Holi area of Chamba district due to heavy snowfall were rescued with the help of Indian Air Force.

