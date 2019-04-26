Himachal BJP MP’s nomination paper gets clean chit

Shimla, April 27 (IANS) In a major relief to Ram Swaroop Sharma, the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the election office on Saturday said there is no discrepancy in his nomination papers.

His candidature was challenged by the state unit of Congress, citing his failure to file his income tax returns for four years since 2014-2015.

Fearing rejection of his nomination, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retired), a decorated officer who played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil war, on Friday filed nomination papers as the substitute candidate for him.

“We had sought a report from the Income Tax Department and its Commissioner in a report informed us that there is no discrepancy in his income tax returns,” District Returning Officer Rugved Thakur told reporters in Mandi.

He said the Commissioner’s report has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer in Shimla for perusal.

Sharma, 60, on April 24 filed his nomination papers for a second term from Mandi.

The Congress has moved the Election Commission regarding Sharma’s “failure” to file his income tax returns for four years from 2014-15.

Congress’ state unit chief Kuldeep Rathore has said it is surprising that the Income Tax Department has accepted Sharma’s request for condoning delay in filing of income tax returns.

He said the reason cited by the MP in his application that he could not file his returns due to his engagements as a public servant is highly irresponsible.

