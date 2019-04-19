Himachal BJP’s Anurag Thakur owns Rs 5.54 cr assets

Shimla, April 26 (IANS) Anurag Thakur, the BJP’s flamboyant three-time MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, on Friday declared owning movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5.54 crore.

In an affidavit submitted with his nomination papers for the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Thakur declared that he and his wife Sheffali Thakur have self-acquired assets of Rs 4,96,70,616 and Rs 57,71,330 respectively.

Thakur, who is the son of two-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, has a loan of Rs 10,185,114, while his wife owns gems and jewellery worth Rs 22.08 lakh.

The outgoing MP and his wife own insurance policies worth Rs 16,78,493 and Rs 3,13,154. The couple also owns foreign-made pistols. While Thakur has a Walther worth Rs 3.25 lakh, his wife has a F.N. Browning pistol costing Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Congress has pitted five-time legislator Ram Lal Thakur against Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, a seat the party has won only once in 30 years.

Ram Lal Thakur has represented the state in kabaddi six times at the national-level and was also the captain of the team thrice.

Hamirpur votes in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

–IANS

vg/rtp/bg