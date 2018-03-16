Himachal CM anguished over killing of 39 Indian hostages

Shimla, March 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday expressed anguish over the killing of 39 Indians, including four from the hill state, held hostage by IS in Iraq’s Mosul.

He expressed his deep condolence with the bereaved families and said the state government was with them at this hour of distress.

Thakur said this tragedy was not only unfortunate but also an inhumane act of brutality which should be condemned by one and all.

On the four victims from the state, three belonged to Kangra district and one from Mandi district.

The Chief Minister said the state government contacted the Central government for bringing back their mortal remains at the earliest.

–IANS

