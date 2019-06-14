Himachal CM extols benefits of yoga in Amsterdam

Shimla, June 16 (IANS) Yoga can have sustained positive effects on the physical, mental and spiritual health, according to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He said this after inaugurating the Fifth International Yoga Day, organised by the Indian embassy in association with yoga enthusiasts at the Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Sunday. He was the chief guest at the event.

The event, a whole day wellness festival, comprised group yoga demonstrations, meditation sessions, music, dance and vegetarian food. Representatives of Dutch armed forces participated in the yoga session, according to an official statement by the state government.

It was the first time that the Dam Square hosted a public event related to India. A short film produced by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department was also screened on the occasion.

A unique part of the event was Indian handicrafts promoted through a ‘Made in India’ display, featuring live demonstrations by five national award winning Indian master artisans.

At a parallel venue, called The Yoga Hut, competitions in sun salutations and yoga poses were held along with special sessions on therapeutic yoga.

While the Maharishi Ayurveda Centre advised on yoga, wellness and healthy living, five special food trucks provided vegetarian food and ice cream for participants as well as onlookers.

Venu Rajamony, ambassador of India to the Netherlands, and cricketer Suresh Raina and Dutch actor Micky Hoogendijk were also present at the event.

