Himachal CM hails decision to hike MSPs

Shimla, July 4 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday hailed the central government’s decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of 14 kharif crops and oilseeds, saying this would provide a great relief to the farmers in the state.

Terming it as a historic decision, he said the long-pending demand of the farmers has been fulfilled by Narendra Modi-led government.

The Chief Minister said it would also prove to be milestone to accomplish the target of the Union government to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Thakur said the decision would also benefit the farmers of the state where 90 per cent population is dependent on agriculture and its allied sectors.

