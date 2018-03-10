Himachal CM launches handbook on women safety

Shimla, March 14 (IANS) To empower womenfolk, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday released a handbook on women safety here.

Releasing the handbook titled ‘Mahila Suraksha’, he reiterated the commitment of his government to providing security and protection to women.

Brought out by the Shimla administration, the booklet talks about measures required for personal safety and safeguards regarding crimes, including sexual harassment at workplace. It also contains important telephone and helpline numbers.

The Chief Minister said the efforts of the district administration for bringing out a handbook in Braille in both English and Hindi would help the visually impaired.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the handbook would go a long way in creating awareness amongst the women about their rights and safety.

