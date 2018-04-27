Himachal CM lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 120 cr

Manali, April 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones for development projects of Rs 120 crore in Kullu district in the past two days, it was announced on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at Manu Rangshala here after launching Senior Citizens Initiative of the District Red Cross Society, Thakur said the government was committed for the welfare of the senior citizens and would ensure that they lead a respectable life.

Under this scheme, medical facilities would be provided to the senior citizens. In case of a medical emergency, an ambulance with a doctor and other para-medical staff would visit the old person to provide treatment.

The Chief Minister said that, in his first cabinet meeting, it had been decided to reduce the age limit for getting social security old-age pension without the income limit from 80 years to 70 years. He said this has benefitted thousands of old people in the state.

Noting that he neither belonged to a political family nor an affluent family, Thakur said: “I had to travel 18 kms daily to reach school and come back home and I understand the expectations and emotions of the common man.”

He said that the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency, to which the Manali state assembly belongs, gave whole heartedly support to the BJP in the assembly elections as 15 out of 18 seats were won by his party.

Thakur also launched a mobile app for issue of permits to motorists to cross the Rohtang Pass.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of beautification of the historic Mall Road of Manali.

Forest Minister and local legislator Govind Thakur said the Chief Minister during the two-day tour to Kullu district laid foundation stone of development projects of Rs 120 crore.

