Himachal CM prefers public transport for commuting

Shimla, May 21 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues on Monday opted for public transport vehicles for commuting to attend functions here related to President Ram Nath Kovind’s events.

This initiative helped ease road congestion owing to the movement of many vehicles in his motorcade.

Thakur has taken the initiative of using tempo travellers for travelling to attend the President’s functions at various places, an official statement said.

Thakur accompanied his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials for ensuring smooth traffic flow for local commuters and tourists visiting the town.

In all, eight such vehicles of Himachal Roadways Transport Corp have been arranged that will be used during the President’s stay in Shimla, it added.

“We all are now in the bus and on way to attend the President’s function,” Thakur told reporters here.

He was flanked by Speaker Rajeev Bindal and Town and Country Planning Minister Sarveen Chaudhary.

Kovind is currently in the hill state on a five-day sojourn. He was accorded a guard of honour at the Kalyani helipad near the state capital on Sunday.

He’s staying at The Retreat, the President’s summer holiday resort and once the residence of the Viceroys.

This is Kovind’s first visit to the hill state after becoming the President.

–IANS

vg/qd/bg