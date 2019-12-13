Himachal CM reviews preparations ahead of Shah’s visit

Shimla, Dec 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday reviewed preparations in the state capital ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on completion of two years tenure of the state government on December 27.

The Chief Minister said the proposed rally would be held at the Ridge where thousands of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes besides the public would be participating.

Thakur said several national BJP leaders, Union Ministers and other leaders would be participating.

He said fool-proof security arrangements would be made, besides ensuring that the public do not face any inconvenience due to traffic regulations.

Thakur said a booklet and a documentary film highlighting the achievements of the state would also be released.

He said a ground breaking ceremony would be organised on the day to mark signing of memorandums of understanding of Rs 13,790 crore amidst the presence of 250 investors.

–IANS

vg/vin