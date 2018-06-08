Himachal CM reviews Shimla’s water situation

Shimla, June 8 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday held a meeting here with senior officers to review measures being undertaken for better water supply to Shimla from various water sources.

Thakur directed the departments concerned to speed up and initiate work on the short and long-term plans, so that most of the works are completed within a year and there is no water crisis in the city during the next summer season.

He also asked to fast-track the work on medium-term plans being executed for enhancing water capacity in different schemes.

The Chief Minister said efforts are on to ensure availability of more than 10 million litre per day (MLD) by enhancing the water capacity of Gumma, Ashwani Khud and Giri rivulets from where the water is being supplied to the city, which recently saw widespread protests over acute water shortage.

He said more tubewells would be explored in Ashwani Khud area and check dams would be constructed upstream of Gumma and Giri water sources. Besides, nine additional storage tanks would be constructed in Shimla that would help in storing an extra 17 MLD water.

Thakur directed the municipal corporation officials to take steps for checking leakage of water and completing work on changing the main water supply line from Craignano to Dhalli.

He said water distribution system should be improved and directed to take up this work in Sanjauli, Engine Ghar and Totu Wards at the earliest.

The work on Chaba project should be completed within a year which shall provide 10 to 15 MLD of extra water to the Gumma water source, the Chief Minister said.

–IANS

vg/nir/vm