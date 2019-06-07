India

Himachal CM seeks power for diversion for forest land

Views: 0

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar here and sought special powers for the state to allow diversion of forest land up to five hectares for development projects.

He said being a hill state, vast land in Himachal came under forests and delay in clearances from the Central government often acted as hindrance in the pace of completion of projects, an official statement said.

“If this power is granted to the state, it will help executing developmental projects speedily,” Thakur said.

He also told Javadekar that Himachal Pradesh fell under the jurisdiction of his Ministry’s regional office in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, which created delay.

ALSO READ:   Overseas tour made after seeking permission: Goa Dy CM

He requested the Minister to change the state’s jurisdiction to Chandigarh, which was comparatively nearer and easier to approach.

–IANS

vg/rtp

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *