Himachal CM to meet 80 envoys to woo investment

Shimla, June 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will address heads of missions of 80 countries on July 10 in New Delhi and will invite them for the state’s first Global Investors Meet in November, Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal said on Monday.

The Chief Secretary said the meeting with ambassadors would greatly help in attracting investment from other countries.

He said a detailed presentation would be made to make them aware about the investment potential of the state to woo the investors.

–IANS

