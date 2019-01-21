Himachal CM walks back home to inspect snow-clearing work

Shimla, Jan 22 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday walked all the way to his residence from his office to oversee the snow-clearing operation and to realise the hardship with the closure of road links.

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation arisen due to heavy snowfall in the state by undertaking the walk from the Secretariat to his official residence, an official statement said.

Thakur inspected the snow-clearing process and directed the authorities to ensure normalcy at the earliest so that the public and tourists do not face inconvenience.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services and stressed that traffic should be restored at the earliest.

Besides, he also interacted with people on the way to his residence, Oakover.

The state capital, along with Manali and Dalhousie, witnessed the season’s heaviest snowfall on Tuesday.

–IANS

vg/rs/nir